Oliver Burke at Millwall: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

It was a quiet January transfer window for Millwall, with only two players joining the club’s first-team squad.

One of those who did make the move to The Den however, was Oliver Burke, with the attacking midfielder joining on loan until the end of the season from Sheffield United.

rior to that move to Millwall, Burke had struggled to really get going during what had been a frustrating spell at Bramall Lane.

As a result, there will be plenty taking a keen interest on just how Burke fares during his time with Gary Rowett’s side.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions that may be asked about Burke’s time with Millwall to date.

Which club did Millwall sign these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 George Saville? Middlesbrough Luton Peterborough Bristol City

How’s it gone so far?

It has been a reasonably encouraging start to Burke’s time at The Den.

After coming off the bench in a 2-0 defeat at Blackpool just a day after signing, Burke has started each of Millwall’s two games since then.

That has seen him help the Lions to a 2-0 win over West Brom and a goalless draw with Preston at The Den, with the 24-year-old being substituted in the second half of those two matches.

What issues does he face?

One issue that Burke seemingly faces during his time at Millwall, is helping the club to find more consistency.

That win over West Brom was just their third in their last 12 league games, something there will no doubt be some pressure on Burke to help improve.

Beyond that, Burke is likely to face more competition for game time at Millwall as time goes on over the rest of the campaign.

The arrival of Luke Freeman on deadline day, and the return of the influential Jed Wallace from injury, means Rowett has more options to chose from in attacking midfield, so Burke’s place in the side going forward may not be guaranteed.

What’s next?

This feels like a significant few months for Burke with regards to his future.

While Burke will obviously be expected to help push Millwall further up the table, there are also issues with regards to his own career to consider.

Given he has struggled to get opportunities at Sheffield United, and the fact that he is only on loan at Millwall, the second half of the season feels like something of a shop window for Burke.

That could potentially help him to kick-start his career in the summer, with a longer term move away from Bramall Lane, to a club – potentially Millwall – where he can play on a more regular basis, as he

surely wants to be doing at 24-years-old.