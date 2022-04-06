Oli Norwood singles out Sheffield United teammate following QPR victory

Oli Norwood has singled out teammate Oli McBurnie for his performance in Sheffield United’s latest victory.

The Blades came out on top against their play-off rivals QPR on Tuesday night.

It was Norwood who gave Paul Heckingbottom’s side the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.

The midfielder’s strike ultimately proved to be the winner, with the game finishing 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

Speaking on SUTV after the game, Norwood highlighted the performance of McBurnie up front as one of the key reasons for United’s win.

“I thought Oli Mac was brilliant up there tonight. He led the line, he won his headers and he got us up the pitch,” said Norwood, via Sheffield United News.

“Morgan’s been fantastic since he came in the door and behind that we’ve got Jebbo and Iliman, and it’s going to be vital to have as many players available as possible.”

Quiz: Did Sheffield United sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 1. Wes Foderingham Fee Free

McBurnie worked tirelessly up front, constantly chasing after the ball and competing in duels in attempts to gain back possession and keep QPR’s players on their toes.

The forward moved back into the side, replacing Daniel Jebbison from the team’s 1-0 loss to Stoke City at the weekend.

The victory has helped move United into 5th place in the Championship table, two points clear of the chasing pack with only six games left to play this campaign.

Next up for Heckingbottom’s side is the visit of Bournemouth to Bramall Lane on April 9.

The Verdict

Heckingbottom will appreciate the work that McBurnie was doing up front, even if it didn’t result in a goal.

The United boss will also enjoy seeing his players publicly praise each other, showing good camaraderie among the squad.

Norwood’s strike could prove to be pivotal as it now has the Blades inside the play-off places.

This gives the team the initiative in the race for a top six finish as their destiny is now in their own hands.