Oli McBurnie talks Sheffield Utd future amid Rangers speculation

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has admitted that he is enjoying his time at Bramall Lane and that he would be open to a contract extension at the club.

The striker has recently undergone surgery for a hernia and will be aiming to get back fit as quickly as possible with him in good form this year.

Indeed, he could be a key part of any success the Blades have this season as they aim to get themselves into the Premier League, and McBurnie is clearly loving his time at the club.

Speaking to The Star, the striker said that he feels really settled at the Yorkshire club and that he would be open to extending his stay there, especially if they achieve the goals they have set out for themselves this season:

“I had the conversation with my missus the other day, I’m really enjoying it. The fans are great with me, I love the boys and I love the coaching staff. I do really feel settled and I think that’s one thing for me; when I am settled you do see the best side of me. it was the same when I was at Swansea, I felt settled and I felt like everything was a part of me.

“I’d love to [extend.] It’s such a big club, I’m really enjoying playing football here and hopefully if we can get to where we want to be this year, then why not?”

As per the report, Rangers have been among the clubs keen on McBurnie but for now he is a United player sounds happy to be exactly that as well.

The Verdict

McBurnie is a goal-scorer and when he is in an environment like the one he is in currently where he feels at home then he is going to hit the back of the net regularly.

We’re seeing good form from him this season and Blades fans will hope that that can continue once the World Cup has been and gone.

In the meantime, though, he’ll be looking to recover quickly from the surgery he has had on a hernia and that will be his main focus right now.