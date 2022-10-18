Oli McBurnie starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Coventry City on Wednesday night

Sheffield United should have dusted themselves down from their rollercoaster 3-3 draw at home to Blackpool on Saturday, by the time they arrive at the CBS Arena to take on Coventry City on Wednesday evening.

The Sky Blues ran out comfortable 4-1 winners in the identical head-to-head last season and the Blades will need a positive result to keep pace with Burnley and Norwich City at the top end.

Wes Foderingham’s late red card on Saturday has been appealed by the club, but while that situation hangs in the balance, Adam Davies will be preparing to step into the void.

Here, we are predicting two changes from the side that drew with the Tangerines to take on Coventry…

Oli McBurnie replaces Billy Sharp at the top of the pitch as the only outfield change.

The Blades do not have a luxury of options to rotate at the moment, with a lot of their substitutes from the weekend still working their way up to full fitness.

Ciaran Clark, John Fleck, Jack O’Connell, Enda Stevens, Jayden Bogle and Sander Berge will not feature, but Paul Heckingbottom may be tempted to throw the influential Anel Ahmedhodzic into the fold, as soon as he can.

Sharp came off after 64 minutes on Saturday, and at 36 will likely only play large portions of matches in midweek or at the weekend, with McBurnie’s return to form giving Heckingbottom a lot more flexibility.

Reda Khadra and Rhian Brewster will also be pushing for a start, but Iliman Ndiaye may have enough credit in the bank to hold them off for now.