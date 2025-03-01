Sheffield United won automatic promotion from the Premier League following a stellar 2018/19 Championship season in which they won an impressive tally of 89 points.

But the Blades headed into the subsequent 2019/20 season knowing that it would be difficult to obtain survival in the top-flight just three years on from winning the League One title back in 2017.

Boss Chris Wilder knew that in order to sufficiently equip his side for the Premier League journey which lay ahead, he would have to spearhead a successful summer transfer window in 2019.

One such addition the Blades made was that of striker Oli McBurnie, who joined the South Yorkshire outfit for a fee of £20m after notching 22 goals in 42 Championship appearances for former club Swansea City during the 2018/19 campaign.

Remarkably, Wilder's men went on to majorly exceed expectations in the Premier League during their first season back in the top-flight, as they finished ninth.

Summer signing McBurnie had a part to play in that success as he scored six goals in 36 league outings, and was their joint-top scorer alongside Lys Mousset.

The 2020/21 Premier League season proved much less fruitful for both the Blades and McBurnie, as the striker scored just one goal in 23 top-tier outings for a side who were relegated as they finished 16 points adrift of safety.

By the 2022/23 Championship campaign, though, the Scotland international showcased his ability in the final third once more, scoring 13 goals in 38 second-tier outings which helped the Bramall Lane club win promotion yet again.

Oli McBurnie 2022/23 Championship stats Appearances 38 Goals 13 Assists 2

Last season marked McBurnie's last in Blades colours, as well as being the South Yorkshire outfit's most recent in the top-flight, but the former Swansea man was not largely responsible for their relegation as he notched a reasonable return of six goals and three assists in 21 league appearances.

Meanwhile, Football League World takes a look at how much money the striker earned during his time at Bramall Lane:

McBurnie's total Sheffield United earnings

According to Capology estimates, the Scotland international earned a total of £5,460,000 during his time as a Blades forward in both the Premier League and the Championship.

The site's estimates indicate that McBurnie was earning a weekly wage of £20,000 a week during each of the 2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons.

A weekly wage of £20,000 equates to a total yearly salary of £1,040,000, which is an amount the former Swansea man earned for four successive campaigns at Bramall Lane.

Capology estimates then show that the forward went on to receive a weekly wage of £25,000 during the 2023/24 season, which totals a yearly pay of £1,300,000.

McBurnie's La Liga move has not gone to plan

A somewhat surprising turn of events unfolded last summer when McBurnie joined Spanish La Liga side Las Palmas last summer, following the expiration of his Blades contract.

The Scotland international deserves plaudits for plying his trade in a top-flight league elsewhere in Europe and for trying to succeed in a country he had not previously played in.

However, Las Palmas find themselves in a desperate scrap against relegation, while McBurnie has struggled to acclimatise to La Liga and has experienced a goal drought.