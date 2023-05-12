Sheffield United are heading back to the Premier League after a brilliant 2022/23 campaign.

Despite not keeping the pace with Burnley at the top of the table, the Blades were comfortable runners-up in the Championship, collecting 91 points.

Sheffield United's promotion celebrations

Paul Heckingbottom's side confirmed their Premier League return on April 26th with a win over West Brom. Since then there's been a number of weeks celebrating, mainly at the club's home fixture with Preston North End.

Back-to-back away fixtures with Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City have put a pin in the size of those celebrations, yet a 'Promotion Bus Parade' from Bramall Lane to the Town Hall in Sheffield last night offered a chance for one half of the city to show the Blades their support.

There are plenty of quality images floating around social media from the Blades' city-wide party, yet McBurnie's footage on Instagram is well worth a look, as he took supporters behind the scenes and onto the top of the bus.

The striker is seen carrying 13 cans of Heineken in a couple of snaps, looking in the party mood. Another video shows Ben Osborn pointing to a fan hanging from a window with a flag with McBurnie's face on reading: "There is no need to be upset."

McBurnie was front-and-centre to a lot of Sheffield United's celebrations, sharing a couple more professional images on his Instagram account:

Does Oli McBurnie have a future at Sheffield United?

McBurnie has played a key role in Sheffield United's promotion this season, forming a strong partnership with Iliman Ndiaye in attack.

The 26-year-old has scored 13 goals and registered two assists in 38 appearances in the Championship, returning his best numbers to date in a Blades shirt.

However, like a big chunk of Heckingbottom's squad, there's uncertainty surrounding McBurnie's future at Bramall Lane. He's out of contract this summer and, currently, there's nothing agreed for him to stay.

Yorkshire Live report that McBurnie "should get a new deal" with the Blades after an positive 22/23. It's claimed that he has a "great relationship with Heckingbottom" who "knows how to get the best out of him".

Towards the end of 2022, it was suggested by Yorkshire Live that there was a 12-month option on McBurnie's deal. That would keep him around until the end of the 23/24 season if that is the case.