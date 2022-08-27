Oli McBurnie sends three-word message to Sheffield United supporters

Sheffield United picked up a respectable 1-1 draw at Luton Town on Friday evening, with Oli McBurnie cancelling out Carlton Morris’ first half opener with a sweet volley.

The Scotsman endured a frustrating and injury-hit 2021/22 campaign, failing to trouble the scorers and mainly seeing minutes from the bench.

However, with talisman Billy Sharp currently injured, there is an expectation on McBurnie to step up and shoulder some of the goalscoring burden.

The 26-year-old had not found the net since December 6th 2020, powering a header home from a set piece in a 2-1 defeat against Leicester City at Bramall Lane.

It was clear to see the joy, relief and sheer emotion from McBurnie’s reaction when he hit the back of the net at Kenilworth Road, and the physical striker captured that when he took to Instagram after the game.

He wrote: “Enjoyed that one.”

The Blades are at the summit of the second tier ahead of this afternoon’s fixture, and though they are yet to pick up a victory on their travels, taking two points from trips to Watford, Middlesbrough and Luton is not concerning at all.

McBurnie has been prolific in the Championship before and a hot streak could be on the cards if he can execute strikes with the conviction that he did his volley on Friday evening.

The Verdict

Paul Heckingbottom has an array of attacking talent at his disposal at Sheffield United, with the likes of Daniel Jebbison, Will Osula and Rhian Brewster presenting an exciting up and coming generation at the club.

However, Heckingbottom generally likes to play one of McBurnie or Sharp to allow the flair players to operate around.

Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye are amongst the most skillful attack-minded players in the Championship, and McBurnie could be a very effective focal point to the attack if he can stay fit this season.

A new contract may not be too far away if the Scotsman can continue to demonstrate his true ability at the top of the pitch.