Oli McBurnie sends passionate Sheffield United message ahead of Championship restart

Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie revealed he can’t wait to get back playing ahead of the weekend fixture against Huddersfield Town.

The striker has enjoyed a fine season so far, scoring nine goals in 17 games to help the Blades to second in the table. However, he missed the last game at Cardiff through injury and had surgery for a hernia issue during the World Cup break.

That, combined with a few other issues, meant it was unclear whether McBurnie would be back for the visit of the Terriers on Saturday but in a positive update shared on Instagram, it appears the Scotsman will be involved.

“This feeling right here!! Can’t wait to be back at the lane with the boys!”

Paul Heckingbottom’s side will fancy their chances against the struggling Terriers, who are currently bottom of the Championship and four points from safety as we approach the halfway mark in the campaign.

McBurnie could be joined in attack by Iliman Ndiaye after he returned from the World Cup following Senegal’s exit to England in the round of 16.

The verdict

This is an encouraging message from McBurnie considering the injury issues he had in the past month or so and it indicates he will be available for selection this weekend, which is a big boost.

After a tough spell at Bramall Lane, he really found form in recent months and became a key player for Heckingbottom’s side in their promotion push.

So, he will hope to pick up where he left off and so will the team, who will firmly believe that a top two finish is possible this season.

