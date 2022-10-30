Oli McBurnie sends message to Sheffield United supporters after scoring in win over West Brom

Oli McBurnie has taken to Twitter to share a message with Sheffield United’s supporters following his side’s latest outing in the Championship.

The forward managed to build upon his promising start to the season by scoring at The Hawthorns yesterday as the Blades sealed all three points on their travels.

United opened the scoring in the 11th minute as George Baldock squared the ball to Iliman Ndiaye who slotted an effort past goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

The Blades then doubled their advantage as McBurnie slotted an effort into the far corner following neat work from Ndiaye.

After the break, Ndiaye missed an opportunity to net his second goal of the afternoon as he fired into the side netting.

Although West Brom did put the Blades under a reasonable amount of pressure in the closing stages of this fixture, Paul Heckingbottom’s side produced a resilient defensive display as they managed to claim a clean-sheet.

Currently fourth in the Championship standings, United will be looking to back up this triumph by securing all three points in their showdown with Bristol City on Tuesday.

Following his side’s latest triumph, McBurnie opted to share a brief message with the club’s fans on Twitter.

The Scotland international posted: “3 points, enjoy your weekend Bladesmen.”

3 points enjoy your weekend bladesmen ⚔️ https://t.co/ByleY1D9d5 — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) October 29, 2022

The Verdict

Whereas Ndiaye was the Blades’ stand-out performer in this fixture, McBurnie also produced yet another encouraging display for his side.

As well as netting his seventh goal of the season yesterday, McBurnie won nine aerial duels and recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.41.

Set to undergo an operation on a hernia when the World Cup begins, the forward will be hoping to help his side pick up positive results in their upcoming clashes with the Robins, Burnley, Rotherham United and Cardiff City.

Currently excelling under the guidance of Heckingbottom, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he adds to his goal tally at Ashton Gate as Nigel Pearson’s side have only managed to claim one clean-sheet in their last six league games.

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Sheffield United in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Did Sheffield United win the first league that they played in the 2000s against Grimsby Town? Yes No