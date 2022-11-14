Oli McBurnie sends encouraging Sheffield United update after injury issue

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has confirmed that surgery on a hernia issue has gone well as he looks to get back to full fitness.

The Scotland international has enjoyed a brilliant individual campaign, scoring nine goals in 17 games to help the Blades to second in the Championship and he’s impressed with his all-round game.

Therefore, it was a concern when he wasn’t involved against Cardiff last time out, but Paul Heckingbottom’s men managed to grind out a 1-0 victory.

With the World Cup break upon us, it has been decided that McBurnie would have surgery and he took to Instagram to reveal that it had gone well.

“Surgery went well Alhamdulillah. Road to recovery starts now!! Thanks for all the messages!”

Whilst this hernia problem was expected to be resolved by the time the break was over, with McBurnie having played with the problem this season, the 26-year-old also injured his ankle against Rotherham last week.

So, it’s still unclear whether he will be ready for the first game after the break, which is against Huddersfield on December 10.

The verdict

This is obviously a positive as it seems like he had been playing with an injury this season – not that you could tell with McBurnie’s performances.

Of course, the ankle problem is a new issue and fans will be hopeful that it’s not one that causes the former Swansea man to miss any games.

Even though Heckingbottom has an excellent squad, McBurnie has established himself as a key player so the boss will be desperate to have him back when the season resumes next month.

