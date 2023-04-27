Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie has taken to Twitter to post a classic clip of assistant manager Stuart McCall following his side's promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades secured a return to the top-flight last night with three games to spare by defeating West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane.

Albion missed a good opportunity to take the lead in the opening stages of this fixture as Karlan Grant failed to hit the target with a header.

West Brom were then denied a spot-kick as Jamal Lowe's foul on Brandon Thomas-Asante was adjudged to have occurred on the edge of the box instead of inside the penalty area.

Following the break, the Blades made the breakthrough as Taylor Gardner-Hickman's backpass found Iliman Ndiaye.

Ndiaye set up Sander Berge who fired an effort into the back of the net,

Anel Ahmedhodzic then doubled his side's advantage by producing a fine finish from close range.

West Brom were unable to find a way back into the game as the Blades sealed all three points in front of their supporters.

Jubilant scenes followed the final whistle as the club's players celebrated their achievement.

What clip of Stuart McCall has Oli McBurnie posted on Twitter?

McBurnie decided to take to Twitter after his side's promotion to post a video of Stuart McCall climbing on top of a car, and then falling off the vehicle with a beer in his hand.

This memorable moment occurred following Bradford City's promotion from the second-tier in 1999.

McCall was named as the Bantams' Player of the Year during this particular season.

Check out the hilarious footage of McCall below!

What is next for the Blades in the Championship?

Before preparing for life in the Premier League, the Blades will first have to navigate their way through the final three games of the season.

United are set to take on play-off hopefuls Preston North End on Saturday.

The Blades are then set for a reunion with former boss Neil Warnock on May 4th when they head to the John Smith's Stadium to face Huddersfield Town.

Paul Heckingbottom's side will end the term with a trip to St Andrew's to face Birmingham City on May 8th.

Having provided 13 direct goal contributions for United in the Championship this season, McBurnie will be determined to add to this tally before the season draws to a close.

The Scotland international's future at Bramall Lane remains uncertain as his current deal is set to expire in June and fresh terms have yet to be agreed.