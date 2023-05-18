Oli McBurnie has opened up on his long-term future after he admitted he feared he would leave Sheffield United this summer despite his contribution to their promotion.

This comes after McBurnie played a key role in helping the Blades back into the top flight, scoring 15 goals and forming a deadly partnership with Iliman Ndiaye.

His initial contract was due to expire at the end of this season, four years after his £20m move from Swansea City, but an option to extend for a further 12 months was activated.

It proved to be McBurnie's most productive season in a Sheffield United shirt so far, cementing his place as regular in Paul Heckingbottom's side after the Scottish international worked hard last summer to become a more rounded player.

Oli McBurnie's Sheffield United future

That hard work paid off for McBurnie, however despite his good form, because of fears over the ownership situation, there were concerns that several key players could leave this summer.

That fear was put aside though, with the Blades taking up those options with several key players, McBurnie included.

Now, the Yorkshire-born forward wants to kick on and stay with the Blades for as long as possible. Speaking to The Star, McBurnie said: “I feel at home here. My family and friends and everyone are up here, and I’m settled.

“I couldn’t think of anything better than staying at this club for a long time.”

Oli McBurnie reveals Sheffield United changes

McBurnie had suffered from poor form and injuries during his time with the Blades up until this season.

However, big changes were made last year to ensure the forward was in the best possible position for this season and they paid off significantly.

Speaking about the changes off the pitch, McBurnie explained: “Took my gym a lot more serious, whether prehab or the proper stuff, and injury prevention. Little one or two percent things. I got a hyperbaric oxygen chamber in my house, red light therapy, a sauna and ice bath.

“Things I’ve never touched before and that I would have laughed at. But when I’ve done them, and felt the benefits, it never harms you.”

It's clear that those changes have had a huge impact on the forward this season. McBurnie's career with Sheffield United was seemingly petering out but he has stepped up considerably this season.

He will need to do the same again next season, with Heckingbottom's side facing the huge task of staying in the Premier League.