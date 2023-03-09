Oli McBurnie issues three-word reaction to Sheffield United’s win at Reading FC; Iliman Ndiaye responds

Sheffield United got back to winning ways on Tuesday night with a crucial 1-0 win over Reading FC.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side had lost three of their last four Championship fixtures heading into that game, with Middlesbrough, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers all getting the better of the Blades.

Naturally, questions were being asked of their automatic promotion credentials given that run of form. However, the Blades answered them superbly at Reading, with Oli McBurnie teeing up Iliman Ndiaye for the game’s winning goal, opening up a seven-point gap between Sheffield United in second and the chasing pack.

McBurnie’s message on Instagram on the back of that win was a short one, with the striker writing: “Back on track.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie)

In response to that, there was a little social media link-up between McBurnie and his strike partner, Ndiaye. Tuesday’s match winner wrote a simple emoji message.

Sheffield United are back at Bramall Lane this Saturday, hosting another play-off hopeful in Luton Town.

Beyond that there’s a clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, before attention turns back onto the FA Cup, with the Blades taking on Blackburn at Bramall Lane in the quarter-finals on March 19th.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Nick Montgomery has made how many appearances for Sheffield United? 392 397

The Verdict

McBurnie and Ndiaye have been superb for the Blades this season.

Over the course of the campaign we’ve watched McBurnie’s confidence grow and their link-up play has got better and better.

Tuesday’s goal was really well worked, with both well aware of the other’s movement: McBurnie pulling wide and Ndiaye positioning himself centrally to convert.

The pair share a great relationship on and off the pitch.

Thoughts? Let us know!