Oli McBurnie issues sly dig at Cardiff City after defeat to Fulham

Fulham took a sizeable step towards booking their spot in the Championship play-off final with a 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the first-leg of their play-off semi-final.

The Cottagers took the lead on 49 minutes, when a stunning solo goal from Josh Onomah saw the former Spurs midfielder fire home clinically from close-range.

Cardiff were far from their best on the night, and conceded a second goal, when Neeskens Kebano scored a free-kick in stoppage time to give Scott Parker’s side a two-goal lead heading into the second-leg of the tie.

The Bluebirds were one of the form teams in the Championship heading into the play-offs, and will be bitterly disappointed not to come away with anything to show for their efforts on Monday evening.

Whilst Fulham will be hoping they can win promotion via the play-offs once again, after winning promotion in the 2017/18 season after a win over Aston Villa at Wembley.

Swansea City could be their potential opponents in this year’s final though, with Steve Cooper’s side holding a one-goal advantage over Brentford.

Former Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie took to Twitter on Monday evening after Cardiff’s defeat to Fulham, and sarcastically claimed the result as ‘decent’, in a post that the Swans supporters are certain to love.

Decent result for cardiff tonight — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) July 27, 2020

McBurnie left Swansea City in the summer of 2019, in favour of a move to Sheffield United, where he has gone on to establish himself as a regular in the starting XI for Chris Wilder’s side in the Premier League.

But the Welshman is clearly still a follower of Swansea, which will be pleasing to see for the club’s supporters.

Can you score full marks on the ultimate Swansea City quiz?

1 of 14 Which Swansea star left the club on the eve of the 2019/20 season? Daniel James Leroy Fer Oli McBurnie Wilfried Bony

The Verdict:

He’s a Swansea supporter at heart isn’t he!

Cardiff weren’t anywhere near good enough against Fulham on Monday evening, and they were lucky to only lose the match by two goals.

Neil Harris will be demanding a lot more from his players in the second-leg, and it’s vital that they grab an early goal, otherwise they’ll be going through the motions at Craven Cottage.