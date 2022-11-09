Oli McBurnie injury update emerges following Sheffield United’s defeat to Rotherham

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Oli McBurnie sustained an ankle injury during last night’s clash with Rotherham United.

The Scotland international would have been hoping to fire his side to victory at Bramall Lane.

However, the Blades were unable to back up their recent triumph over Burnley in this particular fixture as Rotherham claimed all three points on their travels.

Peter Kioso went close to opening the scoring for the Millers as his effort was saved by Wes Foderingham.

Rotherham took the lead in the 38th minute as Chiedozie Ogbene teed up Ben Wiles who slotted home.

Following the break, John Egan was denied by Viktor Johansson who later produced a good stop to prevent McBurnie from levelling proceedings.

Billy Sharp headed an effort wide of the target as the Blades failed to break down a resilient Rotherham outfit.

Having missed out on the chance to climb to the top of the Championship standings, United will be determined to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they face Cardiff City.

Following his side’s defeat, Heckingbottom shared a brief update on McBurnie.

Asked by Examiner Live about the forward’s injury, the Blades boss said: “[He] Rocked his ankle.”

The Verdict

When you consider that McBurnie was seen wearing a protective boot after the game, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he is ruled out of the club’s clash with Cardiff.

The forward is set to have a hernia operation when the Championship season pauses for the start of the World Cup but may now be sidelined for a longer period depending on the severity of his ankle injury.

Providing that the Blades are not able to call upon the services of McBurnie on Saturday, they will need their other attacking players to step up to the mark in the absence of their joint top-scorer.

Whereas Iliman Ndiaye is likely to cause issues for Cardiff’s defender due to the fact that he has also scored nine goals this season, Sharp will need to lean on his wealth of experience in this fixture as he has yet to find the back of the net for the Blades in the current term.

