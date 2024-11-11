Sheffield United midfield trio Oli Arblaster, Gus Hamer and Vini Souza were among those who posted on social media following their 1-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday.

Coming into Sunday afternoon's game, the Blades were the favourites to win the game, not only because they had the home advantage at Bramall Lane.

They have also performed very well this season and managed to get plenty of points on the board, with the two-point deficit they had to make up at the start of the season not proving to be a mental barrier for them.

United have suffered a couple of defeats this season, but one of those losses came away at promotion contenders Leeds United and the Blades remain firmly in the mix for automatic promotion, with Sunday's win helping their cause.

In the end, it was Tyrese Campbell who made the difference, with Callum O'Hare's intelligent ball through allowing the ex-Stoke City man to slot the ball past James Beadle.

Danny Rohl's side were unable to respond to that goal - and that enabled the Blades to secure all three points - allowing the home side to have the bragging rights until their meeting at Hillsborough later on this season.

This result means they are now in second place, climbing above Leeds and into second place, as they look to overtake Sunderland at some point as well.

Championship table (1st-3rd) (As of November 11th, 2024) P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 12 31 3 Leeds United 15 15 29

The Black Cats have stuttered a little in recent times, dropping points in their last few games, and United will be hoping to capitalise on that with the quality they have in their squad.

Oli Arblaster and Gus Hamer among Sheffield United players toasting Sheffield Wednesday victory

With the international break now upon us though, they have time to look back at Sunday afternoon's win against the Owls, and many former and current players have taken to social media to toast what was an important win for United.

Arblaster, who has only become a key player this year, would have been thrilled to have been involved in this Steel City derby.

He didn't reappear after the break after picking up an injury, but that didn't dampen his spirits, posting on X after the game: "Sheffield Will always be red. Love you blades @SheffieldUnited ❤️."

Souza and Hamer posted very similar messages, with the former on X and the latter on Instagram claiming that Sheffield is red.

Sheffield United will be buzzing with Sheffield Wednesday result

It's hard to say whether the international break has come at the right time or not.

The Blades' first team will be buzzing with this result - and they could have used this energy to go on and overtake the Black Cats in the league table.

However, this game may have taken a lot out of the squad, considering its importance and the fact there have been high expectations of them throughout the season.

With this in mind, the international break has probably come at the right time.

And the break may have given United the opportunity to celebrate more last night, having secured such a big boost against their closest rivals.