Ole Romeny scored on his debut for the Indonesia national team on Thursday in a 5-1 loss to Australia, and followed that up by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over Bahrain.

It's his third goal in six matches for both club and country, after scoring his first goal for Oxford United earlier this month.

Much was made of the record transfer deal that brought Romeny to United, but early signs show there is reason to be optimistic about the attacker.

Plenty of skepticism when Romeny joined Oxford

The Indonesian international was given limited minutes early on in his career at the Kassam Stadium, and many fans wondered if he'd get much game time.

He was a player brought in by the club, whose owners have Indonesian connections, and have been actively looking to increase support for the Oxfordshire club in Asia.

With the deal for Romeny seemingly motivated by international growth and revenue, many fans wondered if he'd be up to Championship standards.

Not only that, but would he be a player fit for manager Gary Rowett's system? Rowett had only been appointed manager a few weeks prior, and was looking to bring in players of his own that would fit what he wanted his team to look like.

Romeny showing promise and potential early on

Romeny hit the bar late on against Stoke City on his debut, after coming on late into the second half as a substitute. It was a chance that some have said he should've done better, with others suggesting that the angle was acute enough for him to be let off the hook.

After making his debut, the Dutch-born forward had to make do with fleeting minutes towards the end of games, which hindered his ability to show what he was about.

It's hard to describe what sort of player he is, and many still don't quite know. As a result, he's been deployed all across the attack, either out wide or behind the striker. He's even been deployed up front, both as part of a striking pair and on his own.

So far for his national team, the 24-year-old forward has been operating as a striker, and so far it's worked out for both him and Indonesia.

It's clear he's a player who likes the freedom to operate in the areas he sees fit, and as we see more of him, it will likely be in a conventional 'number 10' role. How much freedom he will get in a Gary Rowett side is another question, but he is clearly a player who has the ability to create a chance out of very little.

Romeny could play a huge part in the remainder of this season

In recent games, we've seen a lot more of the 24-year-old. He's started four out of the last five, playing in three different positions. We've seen him play as the main striker, which didn't seem to work out as he was often drifting wide to pick up the ball, leaving no focal point.

Rowett deployed him as a left-winger away to Norwich, a game in which United secured a well-fought point away from home.

But where we've seen the best from Romeny is behind striker Mark Harris, where he is allowed to be more creative. The U's beat promotion-pushing Watford 1-0 at home last time out, which saw Romeny play in this role. It wasn't his best performance for the U's, but it also seemingly brought out the best in Harris.

With the striker having to play a huge number of minutes due to the lack of another number nine, Romeny being able to take the work load off of his teammates is crucial as the season heads down to the final week.

United have one of the toughest run-ins of anyone in the league. They are still to face the likes of Leeds, Sheffield United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough. With games like this still to come, it is absolutely vital that forward players like Romeny are firing on all cylinders.

Games such as these will create minimal chances for the Yellows, and when they come, they have to be taken. Romeny will be a key part of that, and if he can use the form he has found himself in over the international break, it could prove pivotal come the end of the season.

Oxford United 2024/25 offensive stats, via Fotmob Expected Goals (xG) 33.6 23rd Goals per game 1 18th Average possession 44.9 21st Big chances created 57 21st Big chances missed 40 18th Shots on target per game 3.2 22nd

United have struggled to create chances recently, and it's starting to become very noticeable, and against better opposition, it doesn't look like those chances are going to start racking up.

Being efficient at taking your chances is critical to staying up for United, but being able to create more chances will give you more leeway in your efficiency. Romeny will be key to that.

Playing in the 'number 10' role means the forward is responsible for linking midfield to attack, and playing the ball in behind the opposition back four. This will lead to chances being created.

Oxford fans will be hoping that the goals scored on international duty will give Romeny extra confidence, and help United to safety as the season approaches its final act.