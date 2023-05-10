Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tipped Michael Carrick to become Manchester United manager in the future.

The Norwegian worked alongside Carrick both as a player and as part of his coaching staff during his time at Old Trafford.

The pair were teammates from 2006 to 2007 before reuniting when Solskjaer was appointed interim manager of the Premier League side in December of 2018.

Will Michael Carrick manage Man United one day?

Carrick has since left Man United, taking his first steps into management with Middlesbrough.

His time at the Riverside so far has been quite impressive, leading the team from the relegation battle to the play-offs of the Championship.

Solskjaer has been impressed with Carrick’s work so far, praising his meticulous attention to detail as well as his ability to manage people well.

The former striker has highlighted his relationship with the likes of Chuba Akpom as evidence of how he has managed to get players to buy into him as manager.

He has claimed that the 41-year-old will one day go on to manage Man United.

“Chuba Akpom, his top scorer, said recently that Michael’s the manager he’s always dreamed of having, and I can believe that,” said Solskjaer, via The Athletic.

“As a player, you’d want to do well for Michael because he cares about you.

“He wants you to be the best you can be.

“If I was a player I’d want him as a manager because he wouldn’t be unreasonable.

“He knows what he wants. He demands respect and hard work, but he gives it back as well.

“Michael has had to change a little bit since becoming a manager.

“He was maybe too into the details as a coach, but as a manager you have to take a step back and manage people.

“At United, I’d sometimes see Michael talk to the players.

“Some of these were ex-team-mates of his which isn’t easy, but he had an authority about him.

“I am 100 per cent sure that Michael will be the manager of Manchester United if he wants to be.

“Michael is a man of value and principles, a big family man, but his knowledge is also second to none.

“He’s had Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho as managers, and he’s played with the best players in the world.

“He’s a winner, but he’s still in control of his emotions.

“I cannot see him not being the Manchester United manager.”

How has Michael Carrick fared at Middlesbrough?

It is hard to deny that Carrick has done an excellent job with Boro, bringing them into the play-offs from a very unlikely position from when he took over.

The team certainly had potential but the experienced Chris Wilder had the squad fighting against relegation.

Carrick has got the team firing on all cylinders and the improvement certain players have made, in particular Akpom, has been incredibly impressive.

The team now has a decent chance of gaining Premier League promotion, which would be a great achievement for the squad and Carrick.