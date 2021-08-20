Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms James Garner situation amid Nottingham Forest links

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that James Garner will leave Manchester United on loan this summer, amid speculation linking the midfielder with a return to Nottingham Forest.

Garner spent the second half of last season loan at Forest, scoring four goals in 20 games and producing a string of dazzling displays under Chris Hughton.

The midfielder was given a chance to impress Solskjaer in United’s pre-season friendlies, where he featured against the likes of Derby, QPR, Brentford and Everton.

But with talks over a new four-year deal at Old Trafford said to have been agreed, Garner now looks set to depart United on a temporary basis once again.

Speaking in today’s press conference, via The Athletic, Solskjaer said: “Jimmy will go on loan, that is more or less done.

“He has done really well in pre-season. For his career another six months, a year in the Championship playing regularly will help him.”

Forest are closing in on the loan signing of Garner, as Hughton looks to make his fourth signing of the summer at the City Ground.

It comes as a significant boost for the Reds, who have fallen to three defeats in their first three Championship matches.

The Verdict

This is a massive coup for Forest and a big boost which everyone at the club needs.

Garner was tremendous in the second half of last season, and his performances have seen him catch the eye of plenty of sides.

They have missed his creativity and guile in the middle of the park, and they have badly missed a progressive midfield who can play through the lines.

Jack Colback and Ryan Yates are fairly solid defensively, but are too much of a muchness and do not progress the ball quickly enough.

Garner has been one of their main targets for the whole summer, so this proves that patience is a virtue.