Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken to the Manchester Evening News over potentially sending Amad Diallo out on loan.

The 19-year-old joined the Red Devils from Atalanta and is viewed as a top talent, with the potential to become a decent player in England. He is highly regarded at Old Trafford and has already featured eight times for the side and even bagged himself a goal.

He has plenty of potential to get even better given more gametime but it’s unlikely to come with Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side for a little while.

Quiz: Did these 25 Sheffield United transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Sheffield United have signed Billy Sharp more than once? True False

It’s meant that the player was offered the chance to leave the club on a short-term basis to pursue more regular action. However, after suffering an injury, he has been forced to deal with sitting on the sidelines and trying to get back to full fitness instead.

It’s a blow for Sheffield United, with the Blades keen to take the player on over the course of the summer transfer window according to talkSPORT. They could move for Diallo again once he does regain full fitness but now the player’s manager has spoken to the Manchester Evening News about a deal and claimed that he could go on loan or even get playing time with the Red Devils. He said: “We have to make a decision before Christmas what he’s going to do.

“Is he going to play enough here? Which is possible. Or if the next step is for him to play somewhere else and come back in the summer. That’s a decision for later but he’s developing very very nicely, but this injury was bad timing, as every injury is.”

It looks like there may still be a chance for the Blades – or another EFL club – to snap him up on loan in the winter transfer window then but, for now, the player will be purely focused on getting himself back to full health and then preparing himself for action wherever that may be.

The Verdict

Amad Diallo is a real talent, he looks quick, exciting and full of energy. He comes highly regarded from both Atalanta and now Man United too, so whoever does get him is getting a very solid player.

If United don’t decide to keep him and offer him games there, then a deal to sign him for the remainder of the season could end up being the steal of the winter window for whichever team lands him. If it’s the Blades, then it’ll be a huge boost for them in their hunt for a play-off spot.