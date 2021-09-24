Oldham Athletic youngster pens new deal with the club

Oldham Athletic youngster Vani Da Silva has agreed a new contract with the club.

This deal will keep the attacker at the club until 2023, following two successful seasons with the first team.

Da Silva has featured in the Papa John’s Trophy and the Carabao Cup for Latics. He also recently featured in his first League Two game for the club.

The 18-year old featured for local club Curzon Ashton in the Vanarama National League.

“I’m really pleased to get this done and after being part of the First Team, training with them everyday and then being given the opportunity recently to play under Keith it’s only going to give me the confidence to keep improving,” said Da Silva, via the club’s official website.

“I’ve got to keep working hard and having other young players who have come through the Academy alongside me is a huge boost, we’ve been given a chance to impress and we’ll give everything for the shirt so fans can be proud of us.”

Oldham find themselves bottom of the League Two table. Keith Curle’s side have only won one game from their eight fixtures in the season so far. Oldham drew their most recent league game 0-0 against Hartlepool.

Oldham have scored the fewest goals of any team in the league, as well as conceding the most. Their visit to Rochdale this Saturday offers the latest opportunity to turn the team’s fortunes around.

The Verdict

It’s smart of the club to tie-down the youngster for a few years. Academy graduates are a pride of any football club, but for one down in League Two they could also be a ticket to earning money from a sizable transfer sum, if they progress into a top talent.

This should secure the club to get any fee for the player if they do find themselves in the unfortunate situation whereby he seeks a move up the football ladder.

Given the rumoured interest in the player from other clubs, this is a smart move that works out well for all parties involved.