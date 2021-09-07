Oldham Athletic poised to make significant club decision

Gary Caldwell is in line to become the new Oldham Athletic boss, with Keith Curle set to be dismissed after a tough start to the season.

The Latics find themselves in the relegation zone in League Two, having collected just three points from their opening six games, which includes losing five times.

With off-field issues continuing to impact the club as well, fans have understandably grown increasingly frustrated at the way the club are run, which has resulted in several protests already this season that have disrupted games.

Whilst they want change from the top, it appears as though a change is imminent in the dugout, as Football Insider have stated that Caldwell is in line to take over at Boundary Park.

They claim the recent run of form has meant Curle is under ‘huge pressure’, with Caldwell now ‘close’ to being named as his replacement.

The 39-year-old is out of work at the minute after leaving his previous role as Newcastle U23 coach, whilst he has also managed Wigan, Chesterfield and Partick Thistle.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that the problems run deeper than the manager at Oldham, which is why you have to have sympathy for Curle, or anyone who has been in charge under the current owners.

Clearly though, the results aren’t good enough, and Curle will know that only means one thing in this industry.

With Caldwell, you’d question why he wants to go into a club like this given their recent history of sacking managers but he obviously believes he can turn things around. For Oldham fans, this won’t change the fact they’re desperate for change at the top of the club.

