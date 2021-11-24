Oldham Athletic managerial update emerges

Keith Curle has left his post as Oldham Athletic manager according to Pete O’Rourke.

The journeyman EFL manager took over the Latics at a difficult time in March following Harry Kewell’s departure. It has been a relegation battle since the start of this campaign and Curle has been able to lift the club out of the bottom two, with them currently sitting in 22nd with 15 points from 18 games, but a 2-1 defeat at his former employers Northampton Town appears to have spelt the end for the 58-year-old.

There has been a lot of friction between the supporters and the club at Boundary Park in recent years which has made the circumstances around managing the club more difficult. Curle oversaw an epic 3-2 victory over Port Vale last Saturday where Oldham brought in a crowd of over 6,000 with supporters demonstrating their discontent with the club’s hierarchy before intending to boycott games in the weeks to come.

At the beginning of the season Oldham lost their opening four matches and it looked as if they could get cut adrift at the bottom of League Two, to Curle’s credit they have been able to gradually pick up points to give themselves a fighting chance of staying in the division.

The Verdict

Keith Curle cannot be judged too much on how he has performed with Oldham, the club have gone through a lot of different managers in their downfall of the last decade to which not many have succeeded. Pointing the blame in other directions as to where the Latics’ shortcomings are on and off the pitch.

It will be interesting to see who is brought in as a potential replacement with the role not very appealing for any manager with a respected reputation in the EFL.

The Latics travel to 16th placed Salford City on Saturday to face an under pressure manager in Gary Bowyer, hoping to pull away from the threat of relegation to the National League.