Olamide Shodipo speaks out on Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off exit

Sheffield Wednesday did not justify the favourites tag in the League One play-offs and were knocked out, 2-1 on aggregate, by Sunderland at the semi final stage.

Darren Moore’s men have made considerable positive strides since the turn of the year, with the former West Bromwich Albion manager deploying a far more settled side than in the first half of the season.

Olamide Shodipo was one of nine loan players to arrive at Hillsborough Stadium over the course of the season, and the 24-year-old will head back to his parent club Queens Park Rangers, to find out whether he will be offered a new contract or if he is set to become a free agent this summer.

The 24-year-old only managed seven league starts this season, but issued a heartfelt farewell message to the supporters all the same, via Instagram.

He wrote: “I’m sorry I didn’t show you fans what I can do in a frustrating season for me personally and I’m sorry we couldn’t achieve promotion this season.

“You fans were incredible this season and I just want to say thank you for your support throughout!”

Shodipo chipped in with 15 goal involvements for Oxford United in 2020/21 as the Yellows booked their spot in the third tier play-offs, therefore there should be a market for the 24-year-old’s services this summer.

The Verdict

Injuries really limited Shodipo’s progress in looking to cement a place in the first team, he was back amongst some matchday squads towards the end of the campaign but the vast majority of his opportunities came in the first half of the season.

If Shodipo can prove his fitness, potentially on trial somewhere during pre-season then he has a very good chance of finding a League One club, and becoming a starter next season.

The versatile forward will also have admirers in other divisions that he could consider, in looking to settle down and kick on away from his boyhood club.

Oxford could well offer him a chance again next term, with Karl Robinson’s men facing a battle to keep hold of their key players this summer.