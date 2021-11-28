Sheffield Wednesday winger Olamide Shodipo has taken to Instagram to share a message after making his return to action in the club’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

After being forced to watch on from the substitutes bench for the Owls’ clash with Milton Keynes Dons last week, the 24-year-old was handed the opportunity to prove his worth by manager Darren Moore yesterday.

The winger went on to deliver an encouraging performance as he netted his first goal for Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Wycombe opened the scoring in the 23rd minute via Anis Mehmet’s deflected effort.

The Owls levelled proceedings on the stroke of half-time as Shodipo fired past Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Following the break, Josh Windass gave the hosts the lead before Jordan Obita netted an equaliser for the Chairboys.

Despite picking up a point in this fixture, Wednesday slipped to seventh in the League One standings.

Reflecting on his latest display for the Owls on Instagram, Shodipo has admitted that he believes that there is more to come from him.

The winger posted: “Just getting started!”

Wednesday will be looking to get back to winning ways in League One when they face Portsmouth at Fratton Park on December 7th.

The Verdict

Having scored his first goal for Wednesday against Wycombe, it will be fascinating to see whether Shodipo kicks-on at this level.

The winger would have been hoping to make a major impact for the Owls this season after helping Oxford United reach the play-offs by providing 12 direct goal contributions in 39 appearances during the previous campaign.

However, Shodipo has struggled with consistency in recent months as he has only managed to show glimpses of his talent in the 16 games that he has featured in for his current side.

By using the confidence gained from his strike in yesterday’s fixture to his advantage over the Christmas period, Shodipo could potentially become a mainstay in Wednesday’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future.