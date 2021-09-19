Olamide Shodipo shares message following Sheffield Wednesday’s latest display

Sheffield Wednesday winger Olamide Shodipo has taken to Twitter to react to his side’s 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town.

The winger made his third appearance for the club in this particular fixture as the Owls were forced to settle for a point at Hillsborough.

Saido Berahino netted his first goal for Wednesday in the sixth minute of the clash as he headed past Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

Barry Bannan then squandered a great opportunity to double his side’s advantage as he fired his spot-kick wide after Shodipo was fouled inside the penalty area.

Shrewsbury netted an equaliser in the 37th minute as Ryan Bowman slotted home.

Following the break, Shodipo had a goal disallowed for offside as the Owls ultimately failed to break down the Shrews.

Currently 12th in the third-tier standings, Wednesday will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they head to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys will be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture after securing a 1-0 victory over Lincoln City on Saturday.

Making reference to his side’s latest performance on his official Twitter account, Shodipo posted: “Wasn’t to be yesterday.

“But happy to play my first league game at Hillsborough.”

The Verdict

Whilst Wednesday’s performance yesterday was relatively underwhelming, Shodipo did manage to show some signs of promise for his side against Shrewsbury.

As well as winning a penalty for the Owls, the winger completed 90.9% of his passes as he recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.90.

When you consider that Shodipo was able to provide 13 direct goal contributions at this level during his loan spell at Oxford United last season, he clearly knows exactly what it takes to thrive in League One.

If the 24-year-old is able to replicate this form in a Wednesday shirt this season, he could potentially play a pivotal role for the club as they look to secure an immediate return to the Championship next year.