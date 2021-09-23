Olamide Shodipo makes defiant Darren Moore claim ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s weekend clash

Sheffield Wednesday winger Olamide Shodipo has insisted that the club’s players still believe in manager Darren Moore and will stick by him this season.

The Owls have hit a stumbling block in recent weeks after initially making a positive start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Recent defeats to Morecambe and Plymouth Argyle have hindered Wednesday’s progress in League One.

Whilst the Owls did show some signs of promise against Shrewsbury Town last weekend, they were forced to settle for a draw in this particular fixture.

Set to face Ipswich Town this weekend, Wednesday know that they will need to be at their very best if they are to secure a positive result at Portman Road.

Shodipo was handed his second start of the season in the club’s clash with Shrewsbury and could be in line to feature against the Tractor Boys on Saturday.

Making reference to Moore, the winger has suggested that everyone is still backing the manager at Hillsborough.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference for the club’s meeting with Ipswich (as cited by Yorkshire Live), Shodipo said: “Everyone trusts the manager and believes in his style.

“Everyone has got faith in what we are doing.

“We will stick by him.”

The Verdict

Whilst Wednesday have recently experienced a blip, there is no reason why they cannot get back on track against an Ipswich side who have only managed to win one game in all competitions this season.

Shodipo will be hoping to use his previous experiences at this level to his advantage in this particular fixture.

During his loan spell at Oxford United last season, the winger scored 11 goals and provided two assists in this division.

If the Owls are able to seal all three points on their travels this weekend, they could potentially use the momentum gained from this result to push on under the guidance of Moore.