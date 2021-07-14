Olamide Shodipo issues social update following Sheffield Wednesday debut

Now that their transfer embargo has been partially lifted, Sheffield Wednesday have been able to bring in some new faces to Hillsborough and a few of them are quite exciting additions.

There’s seemingly a change in philosophy at the Owls with Darren Moore clearing the decks of more experienced, high-earning players whose contracts were running down, and the signs so far are that young, hungry players will be taking their place.

Not long after Wednesday confirmed that they’d beaten Championship clubs to the signing of former Everton midfielder Dennis Adeniran, who spent last season in the second tier on loan at Wycombe, another addition was made in the form of Olamide Shodipo.

The QPR winger spent last season on loan in League One at Oxford United, scoring 11 goals as the U’s just fell short in the play-off semi-finals, but they’re not getting him back for another campaign as the Owls have swooped.

Shodipo made his Wednesday debut in a pre-season friendly against Alfreton Town last night, playing 45 minutes in a 1-0 victory for his new club, and he’s left a message for Owls fans on Twitter following his first appearance.

Good to play my first 45 minutes with the team. I’m very happy to sign here on loan and help push the club back to where it belongs! 🔵⚪️#swfc pic.twitter.com/y5CerD5M6r — Mide Shodipo (@midesho) July 14, 2021

The Verdict

Shodipo’s addition at Wednesday is potentially an important one as it may signal that Darren Moore is going to bring back the 4-2-3-1 system that he used religiously at both Doncaster and West Brom.

Moore decided that with the personnel he had available when he arrived at Hillsborough in march that a 3-5-2 formation fit best, but with half of that squad now not at the club he can re-shape how he sees fit and wingers look to be part of that.

With 11 goals to his name last season, Shodipo is clearly a threat at League One level but QPR boss Mark Warburton clearly didn’t see him fitting in at Loftus Road – this is a good chance for Shodipo to showcase himself and he could perhaps secure a permanent move to Wednesday next summer.