Oladapo Afolayan speaks out on his time at Bolton Wanderers amid Cardiff and Fulham transfer links

Oladapo Afolayan has been brilliant for Bolton this season and is their top scorer this season with 12 goals to his name.

The 24-year-old has been a key part of Wanderers’ side and reflecting on his team’s season he told The Bolton News: “If you look at our results since January and our performances, I think we have lost three in 20 and played against some big teams.

“We have shown we have more than enough to compete with those top teams and now it is about s finding that consistency because personally, and as a squad, we have had too many times where we have been very, very good, and then below par.

“We need to be consistently good and then add those performances like a 6-0 against Sunderland. That is what a team that wins the league looks like.”

Only die-hard Bolton Wanderers supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Was Marvin Sordell's transfer fee higher or lower than El-Hadji Diouf's Higher Lower

His impressive performances this season have led to interest in the player from the likes of Fulham and Cardiff City but Afolayan is not letting the conversations around him distract him and rather is looking forward to next season with Bolton as he said: “I know how I am performing, the manager knows how I am performing, and if he has an issue with anything then he will tell me honestly. We are very, very open with each other and that is one thing that has helped me improve massively. He has always told me areas of my game that I can improve.

“And that way when I do, and hopefully if I do, step up to the next level as a player then I can always perform. I think it is necessary.

“It helps the longer you play alongside someone the better an understanding you get with one another. That’s what you are beginning to see now with the players we brought in since January. Jon [Dadi Bodvarsson] is a perfect example of it, and how he is flourishing now. We understand him and what his strengths are, it was the same with me earlier in the season.”

The Verdict:

Afolayan has had a great season with Bolton and it’s no wonder there is interest surrounding the player from clubs that are higher up.

Obviously no one knows how the summer will go but for now it seems as though the goalscorer is fully focused on his job at Bolton.

The 24-year-old has discussed that fact that he feels both himself and the team are capable of stepping up to the next level and fans will be hoping they can do this together.