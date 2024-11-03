Tough-tackling midfielder Okay Yokuslu left West Brom for the second time in the summer to return to Turkish Süper Lig side Trabzonspor ahead of the new season.

Yokuslu first became a Baggies' player while the club were in the Premier League in 2021, as he joined on loan from Spanish outfit Celta Vigo, but he remained in La Liga with both Celta and Getafe after his six-month spell, before he made a permanent move to the Hawthorns in July 2022 with the club back in the second-tier.

The Turkish international became a key player over the next two seasons for the club, particularly under Carlos Corberan, as the Baggies finished ninth in the Championship in 2022/23, then fifth last season, as they were beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Southampton.

Yokuslu was a mainstay in the middle of the park across those two years, and made 89 appearances in his second spell at the club, scoring five goals, but was mainly heralded for his ability to win the ball back and break up play as he became a firm fan favourite in the Black Country.

Despite his rapport with the fans, the 30-year-old was allowed to leave the club in July with a year left on his Baggies deal, as he sealed a £1.35m move to Trabzonspor, who he previously featured for from 2015 to 2018.

With the help of Capology, Football League World has decided to take a look at his estimated weekly wage at Trabzonspor, and how that compares to what he was earning at West Brom.

It must be taken into consideration that the data provided by Capology are estimations and not official figures.

Okay Yokuslu's estimated weekly wage at Trabzonspor

According to Capology's estimates, Yokuslu earns €38,462 per week with the Süper Lig side, or £32,108, which is a notable increase on his previous wages at the Baggies.

The 30-year-old was estimated to be earning €30,006 in a week at the Hawthorns, or £25,000, which made him the joint third-highest earner at the club, behind Adam Reach on a reported £40,000 wage, Daryl Dike, who is estimated to earn £32,308 per week, and level with Alex Mowatt.

He signed a three-year deal with the Black Sea Storm in July, and his €38,462 per week wage means he will earn an estimated €2 million in a year in Turkey, which equates to €6m across his contract, provided he sees those years out.

Okay Yokuslu's estimated weekly wage compared to his Trabzonspor teammates

Given the increase in his weekly wage from his time in the West Midlands, it may come as a surprise that Yokuslu is not one of the top earners at his new club, but Trabzonspor are the biggest club in his home country aside from the 'Big Three' of Besiktas, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, and so are able to pay big money to their players.

They have rarely ever finished outside of the top six in the Süper Lig in recent times, and last won the title in 2021/22, while they took part in the Europa League second qualifying round earlier this season after finishing in third place last term.

As a result, their top earner is ex-Manchester City and Atlético Madrid man Stefan Savic, who earns an estimated €102,500 a week, according to Capology.

Yokuslu is not even in the top ten of earners for Trabzonspor, if estimates are to be believed, with the likes of former Southampton man Mislav Orsic on €51,346 per week, and ex-Sheffield United star John Lundstram earning an estimated weekly wage of €48,077.

Trabzonspor's estimated highest earners per week for 2024/25 No. Player Weekly wage 1 Stefan Savic €102,500 2 Umut Bozok €54,423 3 Mislav Orsic €51,346 4 Borna Barisic, Edin Visca, Anthony Nwakaeme, John Lundstram €48,077 5 Batista Mendy €45,769 6 Muhammed Cham €44,231 7 Enis Bardhi €41,731 8 Okay Yokuslu, Ozan Tufan €38,462 All estimations as per Capology

He is, however, estimated to be earning the same as another player that used to ply their trade in the Championship, former Hull City and Watford man Ozan Tufan, who also made the move back to Turkey in the summer.