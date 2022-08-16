Okay Yokuslu starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Cardiff on Wednesday night

West Brom will be hoping to secure their first win of this Championship season when they face Cardiff City tomorrow evening.

The Baggies, who drew their first two games of the season before being defeated by Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, will be striving for all three points back at The Hawthorns.

Despite picking up two points from their opening three games, there has been reasons for optimism within Steve Bruce’s side, however, they are evidently lacking a focal point up top.

Daryl Dike has now picked up a thigh injury and is expected to be missing for two months, with Steve Bruce looking to dive back into the market as a result.

Here, we take a look at how the Baggies could line up tomorrow evening for the visit of the Bluebirds…

David Button has seen off competition from Alex Palmer in pre-season to earn a spot as the Baggies number one shot-stopper, with the likely to continue into tomorrow evening.

The hardest West Brom quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 When was the club formed? 1870 1874 1878 1882

Darnell Furlong has struggled during the opening games of the season, something that could help pave a way for Taylor Gardner-Hickman to be reintroduced to starting XI duties at The Hawthorns.

Dara O’Shea and Semi Ajayi were two of West Brom’s better performers against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend and will be in line to start again against Cardiff tomorrow.

Conor Townsend should see minutes from the very start again tomorrow, with Albion not really possessing sufficient cover in full-back areas.

Okay Yokuslu could be brought in from the very start tomorrow, after Jake Livermore and Jayson Molumby failed to impress as. midfield pair on Sunday, and whilst the Turkish International could come in for either one of the holding midfielders, he is more likely to partner the former Brighton & Hove Albion man.

John Swift should operate slightly ahead of the deeper pair, whilst the ever-lively Jed Wallace should be deployed on the right, whilst Grady Diangana is the likely candidate on the left.

Bruce will be looking to bolster his striking options in Dike’s absence during the remainder of this summer window, but for now, Karlan Grant should start tomorrow evening.