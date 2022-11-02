Okay Yokuslu shares message with West Brom supporters after netting winner against Blackpool

Okay Yokuslu has taken to Twitter to share a message with West Bromwich Albion’s supporters after his side’s latest Championship outing.

The midfielder helped his side secure victory in their showdown with Blackpool by scoring what turned out to be the winning goal in the 85th minute of this clash.

Karlan Grant missed a good opportunity to give West Brom the lead in the first-half of this fixture as his tame effort was comfortably saved by goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Following the break, Matt Phillips rattled a shot off the crossbar as the Baggies continued to push for a goal.

With the game seemingly set to end in a draw, Yokuslu fired his side ahead in the closing stages.

Blackpool were unable to deliver a response to this strike in the closing stage of the game as West Brom managed to seal a much-needed victory.

As a result of this triumph, the Baggies moved above Huddersfield Town in the Championship standings and are now only two points adrift of safety.

After this clash, Yokuslu opted to reflect on his side’s win on Twitter.

The midfielder posted: “What a night!

“Hard work from the boys!

“Time to push on now!”

What a night! 🙌🏽 Hard work from the boys! Time to push on now! 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/Q7oTGDEtjR — Okay Yokuşlu (@Okayokuslu) November 1, 2022

The Verdict

Having overseen his first victory since being handed over the reins at The Hawthorns, West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan will be determined to lead his side to more success between now and the start of the World Cup.

After being left on the substitutes bench for their recent defeat to Sheffield United, Yokuslu grasped his opportunity to impress last night as he produced an extremely encouraging performance against the Seasiders.

As well as scoring the winner in this clash, Yokuslu also made one key pass, two tackles and two clearances as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.39.

Providing that the Turkey international is able to maintain his form as well as his fitness over the course of the coming months, he could potentially play a key role in helping Albion climb the league standings as he is clearly more than capable of delivering the goods at this level.

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about West Brom in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Where did the club finish in 2000/01? 3rd 4th 5th 6th