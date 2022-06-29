Ojo, Holden, loanee finds new club: All the latest Port Vale transfer news

The 2022 summer transfer window is certainly going to be a busy one for Port Vale.

Having claimed promotion from League Two to League One after victory over Mansfield Town in last season’s play-off final, the Valiants are now preparing for a return to the third-tier of English football.

As a result, Vale will no doubt have to strengthen their squad in the coming months, to ensure they can be competitive in League One during the 2022/23 campaign.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the big Port Vale transfer stories to have emerged recently, right here.

Ojo completes Vale Park move

The latest player to complete a move to Port Vale during the summer transfer window, is midfielder Funso Ojo.

Having been released by Aberdeen earlier this summer, the versatile midfielder has now completed a permanent move to Vale Park, returning to League One, where he has previously turned out for both Scunthorpe and Wigan.

Ojo has become Vale’s second signing of the summer transfer window, after centre back Lewis Cass made his loan move from Newcastle permanent earlier this month.

Holden on trial

Another player who could seemingly soon be completing a move to join Port Vale, is midfielder Rory Holden.

The 24-year-old has spent the last three seasons with Walsall, making 62 appearances for the League Two club, who he joined when they were under the management of current Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke.

According to reports from The Express and Star, Holden has turned down the offer of a new contract with the League Two club, with his current deal expiring this summer, and has instead accepted the invitation to train with Port Vale for the time being, as he looks to find a new club.

Edmondson seals Carlisle switch

One man who will not be sealing another deal with Port Vale this summer, is striker Ryan Edmondson.

The 21-year-old spent the second of last season on loan with Vale from Leeds, scoring three goals in 21 appearances for the Valiants to help the club win promotion from League Two.

However, Edmondson himself will be back playing in the fourth-tier during the 2022/23 campaign, with is having been announced last week that the striker has completed a permanent move from Leeds to Carlisle, signing a two-year deal at Brunton Park.