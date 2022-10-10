O’Hare transfer talk, Sheaf on standings, Robins’ Maatsen comments: All the latest Coventry City news

It’s been a difficult season for Coventry City so far this year with them bottom of the league and having to deal with a stuttering opening to the campaign thanks to issues with their pitch at the CBS Arena.

The Sky Blues had a productive season last year and would have been hoping to build on that but instead they find themselves propping up the Championship with a quarter of the campaign gone.

They’ll be looking to sort that out as soon as they can, then, but whilst we wait to see what they do let’s take a look at the latest headlines around the club…

Players not looking at table

Ben Sheaf has said Coventry won’t be looking at the table until the World Cup break arrives, with it obviously not pretty reading for them at the moment.

He said to the club’s website: “It would be good if we were out of the bottom three, but we’ve spoken about looking at the league table and we won’t look at it until the winter break.

“We know not to look at it because it’s not a true reflection of how we’ve done and we’re still gathering momentum and rhythm, so we’re just taking each game as it comes, and we will assess it once the break comes and see where we are then.”

Vincent Kompany on Callum O’Hare

Callum O’Hare was a player of real interest to Burnley in the summer transfer window just gone, and Vincent Kompany has given some insight into the failed transfer.

Speaking via the Burnley Express, he said:

“Honestly, I don’t know [why the move didn’t happen.] It’s purely a financial discussion and at the end of the day he’s a Coventry player now so he has to get back fit and perform for his coach and his club.

“There’s nothing else that matters for him, or for us. But it was handled between the chairmen, I think. We did 16 transfers (in the summer) and usually I just got a call in the morning to say, ‘yes, he’s coming,’ or ‘it’s not going to happen’, that’s kind of how I handled it.

“There was a queue of clubs interested in Callum O’Hare and that’s what happens with good players. And he wasn’t the only one of that Coventry team who did really well last season.”

Robins on Ian Maatsen

Burnley were obviously Coventry’s last opponents and Mark Robins commented on Ian Maatsen, who was facing Coventry for the Clarets, having been with the Sky Blues on loan last season.

Maatsen took a few boos from supporters but Robins was impressed with the player’s quality that he showed.

He said to Coventry Live: “I’m not surprised by that [that he was booed]. I think they like him and that’s probably why they were booing him, because they know what he’s capable of.

“He played one pass inside in the second half and I clapped it. It was just brilliant, and that’s what he did for us last season because it just opens the whole pitch up for you. So he’s a top player, there’s no doubt about it, and I probably think we miss him and so I am disappointed that he’s not in our team still.”