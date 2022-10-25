O’Hare starts: The predicted Coventry City XI to face Rotherham tonight

Coventry City have edged closer to moving out of the relegation zone in recent weeks.

A three-game winning run has moved the Sky Blues to 22nd in the Championship table ahead of Tuesday night’s clash with Rotherham United.

Victories over the likes of Stoke City, Sheffield United and Cardiff City have turned around a poor start to the campaign for Mark Robins’ side.

The clash with the Millers this evening represents a chance for the team to move outside of the drop zone with a positive result.

The tie is to make up for lost ground after it was one of a number of games postponed in the early weeks of the season.

Here is how we expect Robins to line up his side to face Matt Taylor’s team tonight…

It will be tempting for the Coventry boss to stick rather than twist given the team’s recent run of good form.

However, the positive return of Callum O’Hare to training means it will be difficult to not include him this evening in some capacity.

A start may prove too risky, but if he is to come into the lineup then he will likely replace Kasey Palmer from the team which earned all three points at the weekend.

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Coventry City in the 2000s?

1 of 23 What division did Coventry City start the decade in? Premier League League Two Championship League One

Tonight could prove to be his first start of the season, having missed the action up to now due to a hamstring injury suffered during the summer.

His comeback would see him start behind Viktor Gyokeres as the two most advanced members of the side’s attack.

Elsewhere, the team will likely remain as it was for the 2-0 win over the Potters at the weekend, as the side looks to continue their good form by moving out of the relegation zone.