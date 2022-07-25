O’Hare starts: The early predicted Coventry City XI to face Sunderland on Sunday

A new EFL season is almost upon us with all three divisions set to get underway this weekend.

The long wait for the 22/23 campaign is nearly over, even if the off season has felt shorter than ever thanks to the football year being moved forward due to the winter World Cup in Qatar.

Indeed, a July start for the clubs, even if it is only the final weekend, is certainly novel but pre-season has been in full swing for a few weeks and each side will now want to hit the ground running.

With that said, then, Coventry City will be looking forward to taking on Sunderland this weekend in the Championship, as the newly promoted Black Cats take on the Sky Blues.

There has been a lot of speculation written about players at the Midlands club but ultimately many of their key men remain, and this is how they could line up this weekend:

It’s a side that played in their friendly at the weekend with Ben Wilson in goal over Simon Moore who has been linked with a move to Bournemouth.

The back three includes familiar faces Kyle McFadzean and Dom Hyam, whilst the wing-backs are Jake Bidwell and Fankaty Dabo, with it looking as though Todd Kane might leave the club.

In midfield, you have the quality of Callum O’Hare and Gus Hamer available for another season, at least as things stand, and Sky Blues fans will be pleased to see they are still around.

Kasey Palmer is an injury doubt for the game so will miss out, as will Martyn Waghorn, and that latter issue means it’s likely Viktor Gyokeres and Matty Godden could lead the line.

Time, then, for things to start all over again.