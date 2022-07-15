O’Hare, Sibley, Panzo: The latest Coventry City news headlines you might have missed

Coventry City need to have a positive summer transfer window to ensure they build on their promising 12th placed finish in the Championship last season.

Like a few teams who have been able to compete towards the top end of the second tier in recent seasons, the Sky Blues are not able to compete financially with the big boys at the moment, but reinvesting smartly and unlocking the potential in younger players has seen them upset the odds on a consistent basis.

It does seem like Coventry are going to have to sell players before they are able to bring in some first teamers this summer, and that could be something that takes place in the fortnight that remains ahead of the new campaign.

Callum O’Hare now looks set to leave the club and join Championship rivals Burnley, according to The Mirror’s James Nursey.

The lively playmaker has been a huge part of getting the Sky Blues out of League One, and helping them acclimatise in the second tier with relative ease.

The 24-year-old will be very difficult to replace, given the influence that he had on matches, regardless of whether he came up with a goal or an assist, but the highly sophisticated recruitment at the CBS Arena will back their ability to reinvest sensibly.

Nursey also revealed that Derby County’s Louie Sibley is one of the players who has been identified to start replacing O’Hare, should he depart before the season kicks off.

Sibley had an underwhelming 2021/22 for the Rams, but, still only 20, there is plenty of time on his side, and there have been glimpses of a very exciting attacking midfielder in the last few seasons.

In what feels like a very good deal for both parties, Jonathan Panzo has joined the Sky Blues on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.

This is a bit of a classic Mark Robins signing, with the profile of the player, very similar to some who have joined Coventry and progressed their career in recent years.

The 21-year-old signed for the Reds from Dijon in January, for £1.53 million as per Transfermarkt, but did not receive many first team opportunities under Steve Cooper.

It will be interesting to see how he slots into Robins’ three at the back system.