O’Hare, Muric, Hennessey: The Burnley FC weekend transfer headlines you might have missed

Since the appointment of Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor this summer, Burnley have been keen to get business for the new season underway.

The Clarets will been keen on going straight back up to the top flight next season rather than prolonging their stay in the second tier.

This means the club will be keen to continue bringing in players ahead of the new season as well as letting the right players depart.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the latest transfer news coming out of Turf Moor.

Callum O’Hare

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Burnley are interested in signing Callum O’Hare from Coventry City.

The 24-year-old has made himself a core part of Coventry City’s side and last season stepped up to make 45 league appearances, scoring five goals in that time too.

As a result, his performances have earned him interest not just from Burnley but elsewhere too.

As it seems likely that Dwight McNeil will exit Turf Moor this summer following the club’s relegation, this would free up a space for O’Hare.

Nixon’s report suggests that Kompany would be prepared to make a big offer for the midfielder to see off interest from elsewhere despite the player having two years remaining on his deal currently.

Arijanet Muric

According to a report from The Mirror, the Clarets are also interested in Muric from Premier League champions Manchester City this summer.

His current club are reportedly willing to let the 23-year-old leave the Etihad this summer providing a fee can be agreed between the two sides.

The goalkeeper spent last season on loan at Adana Demirspor and did well there but still doesn’t seem to be part of Pep Guardiola’s plans for next season.

This could prove to be a signing that Burnley need following the departure of Nick Pope to Newcastle United and the interest surrounding Wayne Hennessey.

Furthermore, Kompany’s links with City could come into play again and help his side out.

Wayne Hennessey

According to reporter John Percy, Nottingham Forest are set to sign Wayne Hennessey this summer.

Forest recently announced the acquisition of Dean Henderson but Hennessey will be going to the City Ground to provide some strong competition.

The goalkeeper made just three appearances in all competitions for the Clarets last season although you can understand that they currently need some strength in the goalkeeping position.

That being said, Hennessey only has a year left on his deal at Turf Moor so it could be a good move from the club to cash in now.