Highlights Coventry faces a dilemma regarding Callum O'Hare's future as his contract expires in the summer, potentially impacting their January plans.

The midfield needs reinforcement, even if O'Hare stays, as Liam Kelly is on his way out and the team is lacking depth in that area.

The club needs to decide whether to stick with their current striker or bring in another forward to improve their competitiveness and address their frequent draws.

Coventry City are aiming to climb their way up the Championship table in 2024 in order to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

The Sky Blues narrowly missed out on promotion to the top flight in the previous campaign, losing out to Luton Town in the play-off final.

Mark Robins’ side underwent big changes during the summer, with several players coming in and out of the squad following the penalty shootout defeat at Wembley Stadium.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP Permanent (fee involved) Gus Hamer Sheffield United Permanent (fee involved) Josh Reid Ross County Permanent Fanktay Dabo Forest Green Rovers Permanent Sean Maguire Carlisle United Permanent Michael Rose Stoke City Permanent Julien Da Costa FC Sochaux Permanent Tyler Walker Lincoln City Permanent Martyn Waghorn Derby County Permanent Jack Burroughs Lincoln City Loan Ryan Howley Dundee FC Loan Todd Kane Without Club Permanent

Form in the first half of the campaign hasn’t been as strong as last year, but there are still reasons to be optimistic for the second part of the term.

The January window provides an opportunity to make further changes to the first team squad.

Here are three dilemmas that Coventry faces going into the winter market…

Callum O’Hare’s future

O’Hare made his long-awaited return from injury in December, which was a huge boost to the team.

The midfielder has struggled a lot in the last 18 months to remain fit, with a number of issues keeping him out of the team.

But he is now back to full fitness and performing well, which should help the team’s play-off chances in 2024.

However, his contract is set to expire in the summer which could have huge ramifications for the club’s January plans.

The club may opt to cash in on O’Hare if they feel an extension is unlikely, or they may decide to hold onto him and risk losing the 25-year-old for nothing at the end of the campaign.

Midfield situation

The midfield needs reinforcement at Coventry regardless of O’Hare’s future, with the likes of Liam Kelly also on the way out.

The 33-year-old is past his best these days, and the team is looking quite light in that area as a result.

The club will need to decide whether now is the right time to dip into the transfer market, or if they would be better off waiting until the summer.

There is likely better value in the summer, but strengthening now may aid their hopes of a top six finish.

This is something Robins and the recruitment staff will have to weigh up in January, with Coventry needing to decide on an appropriate size of a transfer budget to allocate to next month’s business.

Striker options

Simms signed for the club in a big money move from Everton last summer, in a deal worth a reported £8 million.

The striker scored seven goals from 17 appearances in the Championship last season when on loan with Sunderland.

However, he has struggled to maintain that same level of form with Coventry.

Robins needs to decide whether it is worth sticking with the forward as their main man in the second half of the campaign, or whether another addition is needed in order to provide competition.

Coventry really miss Viktor Gyokeres, and need someone capable of winning games almost single-handedly as they are drawing far too often to compete at the top.

While it is way too early to give up on Simms entirely, bringing in another forward could only help the team’s competitiveness.