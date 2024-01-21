Highlights Coventry City's struggles earlier in the season were due to losing key players and integrating new signings.

Callum O'Hare has been a standout performer since returning from injury and is a crucial player that the club should retain.

Ben Sheaf and Haji Wright are also important figures for the team and losing them would create significant gaps in the squad.

Coventry City are now in the promotion mix despite spending a decent chunk of the campaign down at the bottom end of the division.

Their previous struggles came as a surprise to some - but it felt like the Sky Blues haven't stopped rising in recent years.

However, they had some very difficult factors to contend with. Not only did they lose Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer during the summer transfer window - their two best players at the time - but they also brought in a lot of players.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

It was always going to take time for them to settle in - but they are on the right path now and are in with a real shout of securing another top-six finish at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

They may be keeping some elite teams company at the top end of the Championship, including Leeds United and Southampton who are also in the play-offs, but they can be confident in themselves and their chances of securing promotion to the Premier League.

If they are to get to the top level, they need to retain their best players and here are three men they simply can't afford to let go of this month.

1 Callum O'Hare

O'Hare probably would have attracted plenty of interest in the summer and may have even left, with owner Doug King open to cashing in key players like Gyokeres and Hamer.

But a long-term injury ruled out the possibility of a summer exit.

When the attacking midfielder returned, he was eased back into action but didn't take too long to make an impact, registering a brace against Birmingham City last month.

He has been brilliant since his return to action, also getting himself on the scoresheet twice against league leaders Leicester City.

And during the 2023/24 campaign so far, the 25-year-old has registered six goals in 15 competitive appearances this term. What an impact he has made, it's just a shame his contract expires in the summer.

2 Ben Sheaf

Sheaf may not get all the plaudits he deserves - but there's no doubt that he's a crucial figure to have.

Following Hamer's departure, he has been able to step up and be a real asset in the middle of the park for the Sky Blues, who would sorely miss the former Arsenal man if he departed.

At 25, he should only get better in the next season or two and would probably be able to adapt to the top flight if Coventry got there, so he's someone the club shouldn't be looking to lose.

Losing Hamer was bad enough, but Sheaf going as well would leave a huge void in the middle of the park to fill.

3 Haji Wright

Ellis Simms hasn't been a prolific goalscorer - but is an important presence to have up top and luckily for Mark Robins - United States international Wright has been able to be an asset out wide.

Recording eight goals and six assists in 27 competitive appearances, he has certainly been a worthwhile signing and should only improve as time goes on, with the player only joining back in the summer.

Also able to operate as a striker when needed, he could be a good player to have if Robins wants to play two up top.

Because he only joined in the summer, the Sky Blues shouldn't be under any pressure to sell him and that's a positive.