O’Hare, Cornet, Vydra: The latest Burnley news headlines you might have missed

Despite a poor season last year which led to relegation down to the Championship, Burnley will no doubt be feeling rather positive ahead of next season.

Vincent Kompany has got off to a quick start as manager at Turf Moor trying to build a squad that is reflective of him ahead of the new campaign.

Promotion is the only thing on the agenda at the club next season so Kompany is trying to make sure any signings are ones that will help the side push towards this goal.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the latest transfer news coming out of Turf Moor.

Callum O’Hare

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Burnley are interested in making a move for Coventry City’s O’Hare.

The 24-year-old was a core part of the Sky Blues side last year making 45 appearances and scoring five goals so, unsurprisingly, the club are reluctant to let him go.

According to Football Insider, Coventry have now turned down numerous bids from the Clarets for their player.

With two years left on his deal with the Sky Blues, Mark Robins is under no pressure to sell his player this summer which does put the power more in their hands.

However, Football Insider’s report claims that Burnley are already preparing a better bid for the player and it seems as though they are prepared to push as far as they can for this deal so it will be interesting to see if they can cause Coventry to consider a deal.

Maxwel Cornet

Cornet had a strong season for the Clarets last season despite the club having a poor season and therefore it comes as no surprise that the player is receiving interest from the top flight again.

The Daily Mail have reported that Burnley have rejected an offer from Nottingham Forest for the player so far this summer.

The Athletic also report that Chelsea are another side keeping tabs on the player meaning Burnley could face further bids coming their way.

The Athletic also claim that the release clause in the player’s deal is £17.5million showing the figure teams have to reach to get the club to budge.

You can imagine the 25-year-old would be keen to get back into the top flight if able to so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this one develop over the summer.

Matej Vydra

The 30-year-old was out of contract with Burnley this summer and although his form for the club hasn’t always been outstanding, he is a strong goal scorer in the Championship showing why he may be useful to Kompany’s side next year.

However, the Burnley Express recently reported that there is ‘yet to be a breakthrough’ with the conversations between the club and the player with the terms currently on offer not being agreed to by both parties.

With the player currently returning from an injury, you can understand that Burnley may find it a bit risky to put too much on the table to keep him but fully fit and in good form, Vydra could be a big part of the side next year.

Therefore, the club will have to weigh up how important they see this deal as being.