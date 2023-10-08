Highlights Ben Sheaf is a valuable midfielder for Coventry City, providing stability and glue in the team. His contract until 2026 adds to his high value of £5 million.

Coventry City underwent somewhat of a radical rebuild during the summer transfer window thanks to the big-money sales of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer.

Mark Robins was given the funds to rebuild after losing his two star players, and there wasn't a position on the pitch in the manager's favoured 3-5-2 formation that wasn't added to.

It is hard to pick out Coventry's five best players from their squad as there is a lot of quality in there, but FLW has predicted the transfer value of some of the Sky Blues' stars.

Ben Sheaf - £5 million

Sheaf is an unsung player for Coventry - he doesn't do the flashy things on the pitch but he is the glue that holds the midfield of the Sky Blues together.

Arriving at City in 2020, initially on loan from Arsenal, Sheaf quickly became a mainstay in the starting 11 and his temporary deal was turned into a permanent one in the summer of 2021.

Aged 25 and under contract until at least 2026, Coventry are well covered in regards to Sheaf's future, and he's a high value midfielder for the Championship.

Callum O'Hare - £5 million

Alongside Gyokeres and Hamer, O'Hare has been one of Coventry's shining lights in recent times and if his circumstances were normal, then he'd be valued at £10 million or more.

However, the attacking midfielder suffered a nightmare 2022-23 season, firstly starting it with a severe hamstring injury which kept him on the sidelines for around three months, and when he returned to make 11 appearances he looked sharp enough.

On Boxing Day in 2022 though, disaster struck when O'Hare ruptured his ACL against Sheffield United, prematurely curtailing his season.

O'Hare has been on the long road to recovery since, and he should be ready to return soon, but how good he will still be after such a layoff remains to be seen.

His contract status is also up in the air too, with a deal that expires in June 2024, so that will also naturally bring his value down for now - if he pens a new contract and gets back to his old self however then he will be an eight-figure player.

Milan van Ewijk - £5 million

Van Ewijk has already been impressing for Coventry since his £3.4 million move from Heerenveen in the summer.

Considering the Dutchman is only 23 years of age, has a good amount of pace and will only get better, Van Ewijk's valuation will surely already be increased and at the end of the season it could be even higher.

Haji Wright - £7.7 million

It's hard to put Wright's valuation any higher than the club-record fee that was paid for him back in August.

At 25 years of age, Wright could still improve as he reaches his theoretical peak years, but so far the USA international is yet to really shine in a Sky Blues shirt.

There's still plenty of time though for Wright to live up to the high standards he brought with him though, having scored 15 times in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

Ellis Simms - £8 million

According to iNews, Coventry paid an initial £3.5 million for Simms but with potential add-ons the fee could rise to £8 million.

For what Simms has done so far in his career, the initial fee is fair enough, but Championship goalscorers with a bit of Premier League experience are going at a premium nowadays, and with seven goals in 17 appearances for Sunderland on loan last season, Simms is pretty much proven.

Should Simms have a good season in-front of goal, then his valuation could skyrocket past the £10 million mark - he's only 22 years of age and has a bright future.