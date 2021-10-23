‘Oh well’, ‘Speechless’ – Many Hull City fans react as Grant McCann names starting XI to face Luton Town

Hull City travel to Luton Town this afternoon, in search of their first three points away from home since the opening day of the season.

The Tigers, who currently find themselves in 22nd place, have accumulated nine points from their first 13 games this season, and have scored a mere five goals since their 4-1 thrashing of Preston North End earlier on in the campaign.

Grant McCann’s side were edged out by Peterborough United during the week, with Josh Magennis’ penalty proving pivotal as Posh netted a winner through Siriki Dembele just six minutes later.

The Tigers have picked up 15 points from a possible 99 in the Championship, and they will be hoping to turn a corner in Bedfordshire this afternoon.

Naming one change from the side that were narrowly edged out by Peterborough during the week, McCann has opted to bring in Richard Smallwood, who comes in for Tom Huddlestone as he misses out through injury.

Hull have named a very similar line up to the team that helped them to promotion last season, with summer signing Di’Shon Bernard being the only player who did not play regularly under McCann last time out.

There is a place on the bench for former Luton player George Moncur, who visits Kenilworth Road for the first time since departing this afternoon.

Here, we take a look at how some Hull fans have reacted on Twitter to news of their starting line up…

I’m saying at least 2-0 to Luton — Arch-E (@ArchE56111461) October 23, 2021

Emmanuel deserves so much better — Ja(C)k Hagues 🎗️ (@JackHagues) October 23, 2021

were is tyler smith and emmanuel — Luke_Garbutt (@LukeGarbutt7) October 23, 2021

This is not gonna be a nice experience — Les Belcher (@BelcherHCAFC) October 23, 2021

Speechless. Seems to me the front 3 are as untouchable as Mc Cann — TigerDor 💙 (@TigerDor) October 23, 2021

Oh well..I’ll just accept it’s Div 1 next season 🥺#hcafc — peter chapman🎗💙 (@pchapman24) October 23, 2021

We'll get this ready now lads pic.twitter.com/wRKVYzYS8B — Joel Robinson (@joel_robin5on) October 23, 2021

Wilks is genuinely less likely to be dropped than Tyson Fury — Jake Conlon (@JakeConlon13) October 23, 2021