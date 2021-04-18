‘Oh please’, ‘The blissful ignorance of youth’ – Many Ipswich fans react as Mark McGuinness makes play-offs claim

For the fourth game in a row, Ipswich Town failed to find the back of the net as their woes continued under Paul Cook.

The former Wigan Athletic boss was expected to bring a fresh set of ideas to the club following Paul Lambert’s departure, but things haven’t been rosy since Cook’s arrival in Suffolk.

Cook has only been able to guide the Tractor Boys to two wins since his appointment, and they reached a new low in midweek as they were battered 3-0 by relegation-threatened AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

There was slight improvement in the sense that they were able to get a few shots on target – their previous two outings against Rochdale and MK Dons failed to muster a single one that tested the opposition goalkeeper – and against Charlton yesterday Cook’s side managed two on target.

They were still unable to notch a goal though and they had to settle for a third 0-0 draw in four games in a result that neither team really wanted.

Ipswich fans will have given up on the play-offs after recent performances, but the players haven’t and Arsenal loanee Mark McGuinness believes it’s still a distinct possibility with five games to play and a four point gap to Oxford United in sixth.

“No one’s running away with it so if we build a two or three-game winning streak and we’re right into contention,” McGuinness said, per TWTD.

“We’ve got a great run-in, we probably couldn’t have asked for a better run-in on paper.

“But, as we’ve said, in this league it’s all up in the air, anyone can beat anyone. We just have to do our best and get on a run, and that starts at Northampton.”

We’re only four points off, it’s definitely not done. We’ve got five more games, so if we pick up two or three wins out of that, we’re straight back in.”

The squad may have belief, but from the reaction to these comments the fans definitely don’t.

You need to put the ball in here first!! pic.twitter.com/NXvmEsVfnT — Laura Mann (@itfc6) April 18, 2021

Ah the blissful ignorance of youth — Suffolk Bhoy (@suffolkbhoy) April 18, 2021

In order to win we must score. We don’t have anyone remotely good enough to do that. — Adam Highsted (@AdamHighsted) April 18, 2021

Does he know you need to score Goals to win a game — dank keem (@169finish) April 18, 2021

Players gotta start being real, no way we go up this year sorry — Jack tullett (@JackTullett1) April 18, 2021

Oh please! — Terri Chandler (@tractorterri) April 18, 2021

Need your colleagues further up the pitch to do quite literally anything 😂 #itfc https://t.co/8gGDSHopdX — Andrew Woodfield 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🚜🧔🏻 (@AJWoody_3) April 18, 2021

Love the optimism/psychotic delusion https://t.co/jmVlku7Mla — Kim DRAIN (@L0stGener8ion) April 18, 2021

Can’t even score a goal so how are we going to win a game😂😂 https://t.co/4oQfDk1wOt — Michael Sheehan (@sheehan07) April 18, 2021