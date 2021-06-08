‘Oh no’, ‘You dare’ – Many Birmingham fans concerned as transfer target emerges

Birmingham City are understood to be one of a number of EFL clubs eyeing journeyman striker Kyle Lafferty, which has drawn a worried reaction from fans of the Championship club.

Having led the Blues clear of the relegation battle last season, Lee Bowyer is now preparing for his first transfer window in charge at St Andrew’s – with the transfer market set to open tomorrow.

Bowyer will likely be keen to shape his squad as he looks to ensure his side are battling higher up the Championship table next term and it seems he’s identified a potential target already.

Sources have informed Football League World that Birmingham are one of a host of English clubs that have run the rule over Lafferty, who is set to become a free agent this summer.

The 33-year-old scored 13 goals in 13 games for SPFL club Kilmarnock but has been unconvincing in the Championship in the past.

Even so, it is understood that the Blues could face competition for the Northern Irish striker with Cardiff City, Derby County, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, West Bromwich Albion, and Wigan all also eyeing him.

EFL clubs may be keen but it seems Birmingham fans are not, with many taking to Twitter to share their concerns over the links to Lafferty…

No chance even for our standards 🤣 https://t.co/EDCK8IGsG3 — Kane (@KaneGStyles) June 7, 2021

League two player at best https://t.co/adhQDabbbL — Thomas 🇪🇺 (@Bcfcthomas) June 7, 2021

Blues transfer window bingo:

✅Incredibly underwhelming link https://t.co/63q2KzNuHI — Ben_BCFC 🤠 (@benyardley_1875) June 7, 2021

I swear if we sign Lafferty and Halilovic goes I give up — – (@j194_) June 7, 2021