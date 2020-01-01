‘Oh no’, ‘What on earth is that’ – Loads of QPR fans react to team news ahead of Cardiff clash

QPR will be aiming to put an end to their four-game winless run when they welcome Cardiff City to West London this afternoon, with the Rs hoping to avoid dropping further down the table.

Mark Warburton’s side made a promising start to the campaign which saw them situated on the fringes of the play-off zone, but their form has significantly declined of late and they are now sitting 15th in the Championship table.

The Rs will be eager to arrest this slide when the welcome the Bluebirds to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, and Warburton has made two changes ahead of the match with Geoff Cameron and Lee Wallace entering the team.

This defensive duo are set to replace Angel Rangel and Ryan Manning in the starting line-up following the 2-1 defeat to Hull last time out, while Jordan Hugill remains on the bench with Nahki Wells leading the line.

Plenty of QPR supporters responded to the news with many of them questioning the decision to seemingly name Cameron and Wallace as full-backs, while other claimed Joe Lumley should have been dropped from the side.

Oh no — Josh 💭 (@SkrrJosh) January 1, 2020

Lumley? Cameron RB? One upfront? What on earth is that 😳 — Louis (@LouisMoir99) January 1, 2020

omg lumley again grrr — alan hendrix (@Siralanhe) January 1, 2020

Who is RB or RWB? Amos? Surely not Cameron — Queens Park Rambler (@ParkRambler) January 1, 2020

Wait what. Didn’t even see Cameron at RB. This just baffles me — lharco (@lharco321) January 1, 2020

Welp, this could very well be a must-win situation for Warburton. Arguably a must-win for the club as well. Need an all around good performance to start the new year! #QPR #COYRs 🔵⚪️ — just Drew (@just_drewski) January 1, 2020

That’s a very worrying team…… — Christian Harber (@QPR1980) January 1, 2020

Wallace and Cameron as full backs🤡 — reece (@reeceqpr) January 1, 2020