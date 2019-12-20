‘Oh no’, ‘Shows we haven’t progressed’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are not happy after transfer development

Nottingham Forest have had a good season so far under Sabri Lamouchi but one man who hasn’t hit the heights many expected is Joao Carvalho.

In fairness to the attacking midfielder, an injury in pre-season hasn’t helped but he still hasn’t managed to become a regular for the new boss.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise to see the Portuguese U21 international has been linked with a move away, with Trabzonspor considering a loan move with the option of a permanent deal in the January window, according to the Turkish media.

However, it’s fair to say the idea of losing Carvalho, particularly on an initial loan deal, has not gone down well with Reds supporters, who still feel he has an important role to play in their promotion push.

🚨 BREAKING!!! Trabzonspor are in talks to sign Joao Carvalho on loan with an option to buy him, according to reports from Turkey. 😫 🤔 Is this the right decision?#NFFC pic.twitter.com/62as5ecA5R — City Ground HQ (@CityGroundHQ) December 19, 2019

Here we look at some of the reaction from the support when they were asked by @CityGroundHQ whether this was the right call…

No — Riley (@RileyNFFC_) December 19, 2019

Oh no — phil Jones (@philJon22056342) December 19, 2019

No we need a squad unless we bring in better — phil whitaker (@phillycurlywigs) December 19, 2019

if he’s leaving id want the money this year so sabri can spend it where we need it rather than have a good player out there squad and no money for him, and to be honest i don’t want him to leave i think he’s absolutely class — Coxy🤠 (@coxy17x) December 19, 2019

No,if they let him go just shows we haven’t progressed!! Still selling our best players! — RED (@NffcNeal) December 19, 2019

On loan no chance i don’t want him to leave but unless somebody matching the 13m at least up front then don’t sale. — Mark Cook (@MCookie1986) December 19, 2019

if joao leaves we riot — Aidan Stansbury (@stannostnsbry) December 19, 2019