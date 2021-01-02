‘Oh no no no’ – These Watford fans react as team news for Swansea clash is confirmed

Watford face a big game in the battle for promotion on Saturday afternoon, as they take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Having picked up a 1-0 win over league leaders Norwich in Xisco Munoz’ first game as Watford manager last time out, the Hornets go into the game fifth in the Championship table, four points adrift of the top two.

Swansea meanwhile, start the day third in the table, only one point outside the automatic promotion places, having lost just one of their last seven games, meaning this will not be an easy game for either side.

Perhaps with that in mind, Xisco has named a side that shows just one change from that win over the Canaries, as Nathaniel Chalobah replaces Etienne Capoue, who has been sold to Villarreal since that last match.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Watford fans were keen to voice their opinion on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Chalobah REALLY need to step up now — Fredrik Gustavsson (@fredrik_viking) January 2, 2021

Oh no no no — XiscoSZN (@bensmith_23) January 2, 2021

Wheres perica and JP + who does hughes need to pay to start🥺 — XiscoSZN (@bensmith_23) January 2, 2021

Can’t see us getting anything today thanks… — Liam Gallagher (@gally1983) January 2, 2021

don’t mind that, would’ve liked masina to come in — Billy Robbins (@BrobbinsWfc) January 2, 2021

Was hoping to see Pedro on bench. But obviously not ready. Big chance for chalobah to stake his claim. Come on the boys. #watfordfc — Peter Elson (@Wrongliner) January 2, 2021

Makes sense to not change a winning team.. Obviously except for the forced change of Capoue.. — Stuart Cashmore (@watford1881) January 2, 2021