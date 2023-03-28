Swansea City travel to Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon for the South Wales derby.

Russell Martin's side were 2-0 winners against Cardiff in the reverse fixture back on October 23rd, with Michael Obafemi and Oli Cooper on the scoresheet that afternoon.

That was the Swans' third straight win over Cardiff and victory in the Welsh capital this coming weekend will make it back-to-back doubles for the club in the South Wales derby.

Ahead of the game, it's been confirmed that Keith Stroud will take charge in Cardiff, with Sam Lewis, Nigel Lugg and Andy Woolmer assisting him.

Swansea have confirmed that this will be the third time this season that Stroud has taken charge of one of their fixtures, having overseen their win over Hull City on home spoil and victory at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland.

Across those two games, Stroud has handed out only five booking to Swansea players, four of which came at Sunderland on the same afternoon he dished out an 18th minute red card to Luke O'Nien of Sunderland.

In total the 53-year-old has given 158 yellow cards and four red cards in the 31 games he's officiated this season.

From a Swansea point of view, they have a 100% record in games Stroud has taken charge of theirs this season, which makes their reaction to his appointment slightly surprising.

Many can't believe he's set to take charge of what's potentially Martin's biggest game of what remains of the season.

Despite a somewhat devastated Swansea reaction to the news, there was one supporter who pointed out the club's decent record with Stroud in-charge this season, albeit before making his true feelings clear after previous encounters.