‘Oh no’, ‘Complete disaster’ – These Sunderland fans are worried after player issue in Arsenal clash

Sunderland were dealt a huge blow in their League Cup quarter-final with Arsenal this evening as Nathan Broadhead was forced off with a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old, who is on loan from Everton, had to be patient for chances this season but he has established himself as a key man for Lee Johnson in recent weeks, scoring five league goals in as many games going into the fixture.

And, Broadhead continued that fine form at the Emirates Stadium, as he finished cooly to bring the Black Cats back into the game after they had gone two down.

However, he wouldn’t make it until half-time, as the attacker was replaced after seeming to pull his hamstring.

With Sunderland about to embark on a very busy period, it was obviously not the news the fans wanted, particularly given the form Broadhead has been in.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the injury from Twitter…

Don’t be a serious injury pleaseeeeee — Safc_Ha’WAY THE LADS (@Safc_HAWAY) December 21, 2021

Please be ok — Jenson_1788 (@Jensonnn17) December 21, 2021

If broadhead is out for any length of time it will be a complete disaster #safc — Kingy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@Kingy78_) December 21, 2021

The limbs for that goal – what a finish man! Seriously good player broadhead, hope the injury isn’t serious Can’t fault that first half to be fair #safc — Joe Stuart (@joseph00stuart) December 21, 2021

He looked devastated. I hope that’s just because he had to end tonight early but it didnt look good. We cant afford to lose anyone else to injuries. Especially not a player in such form. https://t.co/LU74cddV6Y — Allan Davis (@davis0688) December 21, 2021